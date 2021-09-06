Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Says That He Had A “Wayne In His Prime Run”

Posted By on September 5, 2021

Lil Durk says that had a run only comparable to Lil Wayne in his prime.

Lil Durk says that he has been on a run comparable only to Lil Wayne in his prime. Durk recently appeared on Drake’s newest album, Certified Lover Boy.

“I had a Wayne in his prime run I promise THE VOICE,” Durk wrote on Twitter, this week. 

He included a screenshot of his Certified Lover Boy feature on “In The Bible.”

Lil Durk, Lil Wayne
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The track drew praise for Durk’s bars which shoutout his girlfriend India Royale.

“India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my bitch/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her shit/Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties,” he raps on the song. 

Wayne has also praised Durk in the past, sharing his music video for “Kanye Krazy” and calling the recreation of Kanye’s “Famous” video the “Hardest shot ever.”

Durk is not the only rapper of the young generation to compare themselves to Wayne. Back in July, Lil Baby deemed himself “the Wayne of this new generation” on EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death track “5500 Degrees,.”

“Got the finest car, one of a kind, I don’t slow down for much/I got twenty million cash now and still ain’t near enough/I’m goin’ too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation, niggas fugazi/They can’t fuck with us no type of way, these niggas too lazy,” Baby rapped.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”