Lil Durk Says “The Voice” Deluxe Drops In A Few Days

Lil Durk slid in with the release of The Voice in the very last days of 2020 with very little forewarning. There was pressure behind the album following a year of increasing success that included a collaboration withDrake and the release of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. Released on a Thursday, his first week sales amounted to roughly 25K units based on a single-streaming day. On the second week, it pushed upwards of 70K units and still, it’s maintaining a steady momentum on streaming services.

With that being said, the official deluxe edition of the project has been highly teased. Last week, Durk suggested that he was releasing new music but ultimately dropped off the video for “Still Trappin.” However, he’s provided a timeline of sorts on when to expect the release of The Voice (Deluxe). Serving as his final message before logging off of the Internet, he said his deluxe edition would be arriving in a few days. And with that, he expects his booking fee to skyrocket to nearly a quarter-million dollars. “I’m off the internet until my deluxe drop in a couple days…. finna show y’all why I want 200k a show,” he captioned the post, reiterating what he said last year before releasing The Voice.

It’s unclear when live shows will return back to normal but there’s no doubt that Durk will be among the artists in high-demand. Check out his Instagram post below.