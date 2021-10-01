Rap Basement

Lil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Posted By on October 1, 2021

Lil Durk shows off his latest platinum and gold certifications, flexing thirteen new plaques for his collection.

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is one of the most decorated music superstars of this year. Last month, it was revealed that Durk has the most charting songs this year on the Billboard Hot 100, landing more overall entries onto the chart than Drake, Kanye West, or any other popular rapper. With that said, it’s clear that Durk has added a bunch of new plaques for his walls in the studio, and he’s just shown off over a dozen new certifications he was handed by the RIAA, flexing his latest gold and platinum plaques.

“Keep going,” wrote Smurkio as his caption, motivating himself to push for even more. The image shows all of the new certifications that the rapper has, including one for his album The Voice, as well as a platinum award for the single “My Beyonce.” He also officially went gold with “The Voice,” “Backdoor,” “India,” “Bora Bora,” “Neighborhood Hero,” “Viral Moment,” “Should’ve Ducked,” and other songs.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fans and artists alike are celebrating the impressive achievement from Lil Durk, including Young Dolph, Yella Beezy, Lil Zay Osama, Swizz Beatz, and more, who all commented on the post.

After spending multiple years consistently rising up, Smurk has completely taken over the rap game, and it’s awesome to watch him dominate.

Check out his new list of plaques below.

Via HNHH

