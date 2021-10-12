Rap Basement

Lil Durk Stars In Beats By Dre Ad For A Cold Wall* Collab

Posted By on October 12, 2021

The Chicago rapper has been everywhere in 2021.

If his 2020 appearance on Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” was Lil Durk‘s official introduction the mainstream, 2021 has been the Chicago rapper’s official explosion into the mainstream.

This year alone, Durk dropped The Voice of the Heroesa joint project with Lil Babyhopped on another Drake record, went off on what feels like a thousand insane feature verses and has seen himself transform from a staple in the Chicago rap game to a staple in the rap game in general. 

From his social media flexes to more vulnerable internet moments and his very public romance with India Royale, Durk has been cemented as one of the biggest and most visible figures in the current hip-hop scene and recently took another step towards becoming a household name. 

Starring in an ad for the new Beats by Dre x A Cold Wall* headphone collaboration, Durk flies through the city has he goes on a monologue about how the beat is the best part of any record. 

Rocking a neutral, cream-colored vest over a white tee and diamond chain, Durk models the Beats x ACW colloboration which features a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones in a speckled concrete colorway with the ACW logo emblazoned just above the right can. 

Continuing on to explain that certain sounds and transitions can lead to certain emotions, the ad flashes from shots of Durk to the technical aspects of the headphones to ACW founder, Samuel Ross. 

The Beats x ACW collab is set to drop on Friday, October 15 and it’s safe to say that if Durk is rocking with the headphones, they have to be pretty good. The The Voice rapper has long been vocal about only wearing and using the best products and it’s clear these Studio 3 Wireless joints have his stamp of approval. 

Check out the Lil Durk x Beats by Dre x A Cold Wall* ad below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Via HNHH

