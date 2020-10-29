Rap Basement

Lil Durk, Young Thug, & 6LACK Dropping A Single Tonight

Posted By on October 29, 2020

Lil Durk confirms that he’s got another single off “The Voice” landing at midnight, this time featuring Young Thug and 6LACK.

Lil Durk has been steadily teasing his upcoming album The Voice, which he recently completed on the same day he turned twenty-eight. And while tomorrow seems largely reserved for his signee King Von’s Welcome To O Block, Lil Durk is not about to sit out the last week of October entirely. The Chicago artist has confirmed that he’s got a massive single landing at midnight, presumably drawn from The Voice, featuring guest appearances from Young Thug and 6LACK.

Lil Durk The Voice

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The track in question is called “Stay Down,” though other than that, we’re given very little as to what can be expected. One thing it does confirm, however, is the fact that Durk is about to kick off an album rollout, which should ensure that his anticipated The Voice release will arrive sooner than later. And following that, there’s still the highly sought-after No Auto Durk, which is set to be a full-scale collaboration drop between himself and Metro Boomin. All things considered, it’s looking like a mighty fine time to be a Lil Durk fan — especially if you’re amendable to King Von as well, who has emerged as a rising star from the Only The Family roster. 

Be sure to check back at midnight for the arrival of Durk, Thugger, and 6LACK’s upcoming collaboration “Stay Down.” What are your predictions for Lil Durk’s new track? And more importantly — do you think he’s got an album of the year contender in him?

Via HNHH

