Lil Durk’s DJ Teases New King Von Album

A new posthumous album from Chicago rapper King Von is currently being teased for a release before the end of the year. The news intensified after DJ Bandz, Lil Durk‘s official DJ, tweeted that we can expect a new project from the late OTF rapper during this year’s fourth quarter.

DJ Bandz started off his thought with a critique of all of the music that has been coming out lately before closing out with a big announcement, saying, “All these albums droppin wack af…. Von album #4thQuarter.”

Back in August, King Von‘s team released his final self-conceptualized music video for “Demon,” which was featured on Welcome To O-Block. The news of an upcoming posthumous album also comes after Von’s former manager revealed that he has over two hundred or three hundred unreleased songs. Clearly, there was a lot of material for his estate to run through, choosing some of the best songs for the upcoming project.

The one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death is rapidly approaching on November 6, and fans will be sure to share all kinds of tributes on that day. Perhaps an album announcement could also be arriving around then.

As more information comes out about King Von’s new posthumous album, we will continue to keep you posted.