Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Is Dropping Tonight

For a minute, it seemed as if Lil Durk‘s anticipated album The Voice would be arriving at some point in 2021. Now, the Chicago rapper has confirmed that he will officially be delivering the project at midnight tonight, taking to Instagram to share the likely album cover.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back,” confirms Durk, by way of his Instagram caption. As of this moment, he has yet to offer further details about the tracklist, though it should be noted that he recently delivered a new single in “Backdoor,” which paid tribute to his fallen friend and collaborator. Prior to that, Durk connected with Metro Boomin, 6LACK, and Young Thug for “Stay Down,” as well as the project’s title track that dropped back in September. While likely inclusions, it’s uncertain as to whether all of the aforementioned singles will make the final cut.

All things considered, the decision to drop The Voice in the middle of the week is an exciting move for Lil Durk, who has been steadily enjoying the biggest year of his career on a musical level. It should be interesting to see how the first-week sales play out, though Durk has never been quite so concerned with the numbers. Enjoying his position as a voice of the streets, expect Durk to continue to hold it down accordingly throughout The Voice, which arrives in full at midnight tonight.

Check out the announcement post below, and sound off if you plan on tuning in to Durk’s new album the minute it hits streaming platforms.