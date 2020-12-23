Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Is Dropping Tonight

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Lil Durk has officially confirmed that his anticipated album “The Voice” will be arriving at midnight tonight.

For a minute, it seemed as if Lil Durk‘s anticipated album The Voice would be arriving at some point in 2021. Now, the Chicago rapper has confirmed that he will officially be delivering the project at midnight tonight, taking to Instagram to share the likely album cover. 

Lil Durk The Voice

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back,” confirms Durk, by way of his Instagram caption. As of this moment, he has yet to offer further details about the tracklist, though it should be noted that he recently delivered a new single in “Backdoor,” which paid tribute to his fallen friend and collaborator. Prior to that, Durk connected with Metro Boomin, 6LACK, and Young Thug for “Stay Down,” as well as the project’s title track that dropped back in September. While likely inclusions, it’s uncertain as to whether all of the aforementioned singles will make the final cut.

All things considered, the decision to drop The Voice in the middle of the week is an exciting move for Lil Durk, who has been steadily enjoying the biggest year of his career on a musical level. It should be interesting to see how the first-week sales play out, though Durk has never been quite so concerned with the numbers. Enjoying his position as a voice of the streets, expect Durk to continue to hold it down accordingly throughout The Voice, which arrives in full at midnight tonight.

Check out the announcement post below, and sound off if you plan on tuning in to Durk’s new album the minute it hits streaming platforms. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66 525 5
0
Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms
93
0
Lil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On “The Voice”
93
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Explains Why 50 Cent’s “GRODT” Was One Of A Kind
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie December 24th
79
0
Lil Wayne Look At Me
106
0
J Stone Feat. Nipsey Hussle & T.I. Started Wit Nothin
66
0
Lil Durk Refugee
66
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von Still Trappin'
119
0
Casanova Feat. Snoop Dogg 211
331
0
Navy Blue Feat. Yasiin Bey Breathe
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
212
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
185
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms