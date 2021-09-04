Rap Basement

Lil Duval Claims That Nas’ “King’s Disease 2” Is Better Than “CLB” & “Donda”

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Did Nas drop the superior project?

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover BoyKanye’s project was slated to drop over a year ago, but the release date came and went without a peep from ‘Ye. Then, as the Summer started to wind down in 2021, Donda rumors started to pick up again. ‘Ye had three album listening events before the album finally dropped, which happened to be just a week before Drizzy. 


Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Drake wasn’t timely either. CLB was supposed to drop months ago, however, some clever marketing and pushbacks have certainly helped give Drake the highest first-week sales of the year. But Lil Duval seems to be underwhelmed with both albums. Outside of devoted Drake and Kanye fans, there have been many hip-hop listeners that have claimed both albums fell short of expectations. 

Lil Duval hopped on social media to declare that Nas’ King’s Disease 2which dropped earlier in the Summer, is better than both ‘Ye and Drizzy’s albums. Nas‘ recent album is another amazing entry in the legend’s catalog. His team-up with Hit-Boy has proved to be the catalyst for Nas’ revival. Do you think Nas dropped the superior project between him, Kanye, and Drake?

Via HNHH

