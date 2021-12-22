Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Jon Believes Busta Rhymes Could “Smoke” Jay-Z In A “Verzuz”
132
0
Westside Gunn Concerns Fans After Posting He’s On His Way To The Hospital
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2104
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
913
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Jon Believes Busta Rhymes Could “Smoke” Jay-Z In A “Verzuz”

Posted By on December 21, 2021

The debate over who would battle Jay-Z on “Verzuz” was reignited after Hov stated no one could match him on that stage.

Since the inception of Verzuz, people have been advocating for Jay-Z to make an appearance. Each time Verzuz announces a new set of performers, Hip Hop fans from around the globe jump on the social media platform of their choice and debate who would battle the likes of Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, or Jay-Z, and while there have been several noteworthy opponents named, Jigga believes he stands alone.

Not long ago, we reported on Jay joining Alicia Keys‘s Twitter Spaces chat where he dropped off a few gems, including answering those open-ended back and forths about if he would go toe-to-toe with one of his peers on Verzuz.

“No one can stand on that stage with me,” he stated. “It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.” Without hesitation, fans swept through social media once again with commentary on Hov’s remarks, and a few famous figures also weighed in with their takes, including Lil Jon.

BUSTA WILL SMOKE [smoke emoji] JAY Z [popcorn emoji],” he wrote. Busta Rhymes‘s potential Verzuz appearance has been one that the masses are waiting to see, however, there’s word that finding a formidable opponent for the Rap veteran has proven difficult. It’s said that many rappers don’t want to go up again Bussa Buss because they’re intimidated

Do you think Lil Jon has this one correct? If so, what would be the track-for-track line-up?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Concerns Fans After Posting He’s On His Way To The Hospital
212 525 16
0
Jay-Z Speaks On “Verzuz”: “No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me”
384 525 29
0

Recent Stories

Lil Jon Believes Busta Rhymes Could “Smoke” Jay-Z In A “Verzuz”
132
0
Westside Gunn Concerns Fans After Posting He’s On His Way To The Hospital
212
0
Jay-Z Speaks On “Verzuz”: “No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me”
384
0
NLE Choppa Explains Comparisons To Michael Jackson & Tupac
265
0
Kanye West’s Manager Launches Throne NFT Marketplace
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Le$ Feat. Freddie Gibbs Chrome Lips
119
0
Dee Watkins Right Or Wrong
132
0
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. Yrb Tezz No Diss
79
0
GGO Kurt Feat. Lil Jairmy Grave Digger
119
0
Lil Kim Big Santa Papi
199
0
DreamDoll Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)
146
0
Blac Youngsta I'm Assuming
1443
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
172
0
Gucci Mane “Love Live Dolph ” Video
582
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Jon Believes Busta Rhymes Could “Smoke” Jay-Z In A “Verzuz”
Westside Gunn Concerns Fans After Posting He’s On His Way To The Hospital
Jay-Z Speaks On “Verzuz”: “No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me”