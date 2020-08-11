Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
106
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Keed Offers BTS Look At His Life In New “Trapped On Cleveland 3” Short Film

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Lil Keed releases a new short film to accompany “Trapped On Cleveland 3,” giving us a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

Originally, Lil Keed wanted his album to be listened to following the release of his short film but, with the documentary-style video pushed back, Trapped On Cleveland 3 was released for the world to enjoy. As fans of the newly-revealed 2020 XXL Freshman argue over which songs are best on the new album, the short film has finally arrived.

Directed by Greene, the project follows the release of Lil Keed’s new album, giving us an eye into his life. Spanning just under ten minutes, we get to witness the rising 22-year-old star in his element as he spends time inside his home studio, takes care of his young daughter NayChur, hits the strip club, and laments about his time on Cleveland Avenue.


Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images

He even shows some crazy footage of two armed men pulling up to the crib and pointing guns at the security system, giving fans an idea of how stressful things can get in his ‘hood. As he says to start off the video, Cleveland Avenue isn’t for everybody.

Lil Keed was recently named as one of the rappers highlighting the 2020 XXL Freshmen Class, which he has been considered for during the last couple of years. Watch the new short film below and let us know if you’re feeling the album. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
106 525 8
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
106
0
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
79
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List
119
0
Lil Keed Offers BTS Look At His Life In New “Trapped On Cleveland 3” Short Film
93
0
Logic Announces “No Pressure 101” Album Breakdown
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
79
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
424
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
331
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
132
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

42 Dugg “Big 4’s” Video
79
0
Omarion Feat. T-Pain “Can You Hear Me?” Video
172
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Rico Nasty “Aquí Yo Mando” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Added To Lineup Of 2020 MTV VMAs Performers
Royce Da 5’9″ Refuses Future XXL Interviews, Trashes 2020 Freshman List