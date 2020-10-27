Rap Basement

Lil Keed Unveils “TOC3” Deluxe Tracklist: Chris Brown, Young Thug, & More

Posted By on October 27, 2020

Lil Keed’s “Trapped On Cleveland 3” deluxe album will feature Chris Brown, Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo, and more.

A fan favorite from within the YSL Records camp, and one of the fastest-rising artists coming out of Atlanta, Lil Keed has been impressing people left and right on his journey to the top. His new album Trapped On Cleveland 3 was long-awaited and, when it dropped, it scratched the itch for new music from the 22-year-old budding star

For much of this month, Lil Keed has been teasing the deluxe version of the album and, knowing him, it would be filled with quality. Finally, he’s come through with the tracklist for the upcoming body of work, which features enough songs for it to be a standalone album.


Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Dropping this Friday, Keed is packing his deluxe album with eighteen new songs, including the recently-released “Show Me What You Got” with O.T. Genasis. The tracklist includes features from Young Thug, Chris Brown, Gunna, Quavo, his brother Lil Gotit, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, and more. 

“ITS UP ON MEXIKO,” wrote Keed on Instagram, shouting out his childhood friend who was killed a few years ago.

The deluxe will be released via Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment.

Check out the tracklist above and let us know if you’ll be listening come Friday. 

This week is looking pretty great for new music releases, also including albums from Busta Rhymes, Queen Naija, and more.

Via HNHH

