Lil’ Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

Posted By on January 21, 2021

The hip-hop icon added that “there’s nobody else in the industry at all,” who is fit for the job.

Lil’ Kim is indisputably a hip-hop monarch, impacting the game like no other when she debuted on the scene in the mid-90s with her classic album Hard Core. With such a distinguished legacy, it’s no wonder the 46-year-old Brooklyn rapper is working on a forthcoming biopic about her life. In a recent interview with Essence magazine, the rap titan name-dropped Teyana Taylor as suitable to portray her in the upcoming film. 

Speaking about the details of the project, Kim revealed, “It’s dealing with me and my life a little bit, kinda,” adding that she could share more details about the movie next month. 


Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Aiming to show fans the “real Kim,” she added that this would be the most authentic on-screen portrayal of her. When asked about who she would want to play her younger self, she praised Teyana Taylor as being the only person fit for the job. 

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from. I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem –before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect,” said Kim. 

Although the multi-talented beauty announced her retirement from the music industry, she has been receiving opportunities back to back. Back in December, Dionne Warwick also named her as someone she’d want to star as the on-screen version of herself.


Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

As for Kim, she did not like her last on-screen portrayal in the 2009 Notorious film by Naturi Naughton. “Yeah, no. No. I hate that movie. To me it was like a spoof. It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no,” she said.

[via]

Via HNHH

