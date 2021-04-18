Lil Nas X Admits He’s “Cried Himself To Sleep” Feeling Guilty About His Mother

Lil Nas X and social media virality have long gone hand in hand. Most recently, the Devil-filled visual for his latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and its accompanying Satan Shoes provoked a very split reaction from audiences, some of whom celebrated his creativity while others disapproved of the use of Satanist imagery.

Additionally, the Georgia native caught flack from social media users last week when a video of his mother begging for money on the street surfaced. He has already previously addressed his relationship with his mother, who suffers from substance abuse. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love…,” he said at the beginning of 2020. Doubling down on those comments, the pop star took to Twitter to clarify he absolutely feels guilty about his mother.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I hate speaking on my personal life,” began the 22-year-old in a since-deleted tweet. He continued, “but y’all n*ggas don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing i tried would help my mom.”

He finished, “paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet sh*t.”

This tweet-and-delete clarification from the Grammy winner comes after his father jumped to his defense on Instagram. “Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with. Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,” he wrote.

He continued, “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be.”