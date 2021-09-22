Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton & Performs “Montero” Cuts At BBC’s Live Lounge

Lil Nas X is on an upward trajectory unparalleled by anybody in the rap game at the current moment.

After one of the best album rollouts in recent memory, a months-long adventure featuring satanic music videos and halted sneaker drops, multiple jaw-dropping live performances at awards shows, hot lead singles, a triple-threat gold look at the Met Gala and a convincing pregnancy leading up to the birth of the rapper’s first studio album, Montero, Lil Nas followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest artists in the world and stepped into spotlight at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Performing three records off Montero and blessing us with a cover of Dolly Parton’s classic single “Jolene,” Lil Nas tapped into all sides of his personality, delivering performances perfect for each song.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Backed by a full band and background singers and wearing all-white with a diamond-encrusted microphone and his signature butterflies scattered on his chains, earrings and mic stand, Lil Nas brought the energy for “Call Me By Your Name” and “That’s What I Want,” slowed down for an emotional performance of “Dead Right Now” and tapped back into some country with an impressive “Jolene” rendition.

Lil Nas’ performance, showcasing multiple aspects of his range as an artist, was another notch in the 22-year-old’s belt and after the announcement that his oldest and most famous track “Old Town Road” had become the most certified song in history by going platinum for a fifteenth time, was a step towards cementing his place as an artist, as well as a commercial success.

Montero is in the midst of a very strong first week and we gotta know — which songs are you playing the most? Check out Lil Nas X‘s Live Lounge performances below and let us know your favorite Montero cuts in the comments.