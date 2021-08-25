Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Debut Album “Montero” Receives New Release Date

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Lil Nas X’s debut album will reportedly drop next month.

The world has been patiently waiting for Lil Nas X to release his debut studio album, self-titled Montero. The pop-rapper released a couple of smash hits during this era, including “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow, which will both be included on the album, and now, we’ve finally received a tentative release date for the project.

After revealing that he pushed the album release back to give his songs more time to sit and create attention, the unapologetic artist’s debut has been made available for pre-save on Apple Music, and fans caught onto the project’s length and release date quickly.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 

According to the pre-save information, Montero will be released on September 17. It will include fifteen songs, including the aforementioned bangers and “SUN GOES DOWN.” Other songs that LNX has previewed over the course of the last year, like “Scoop,” are also expected to be featured on the tracklist.

This news comes following Lil Nas‘ appearance on Harper’s Bazaar, creating a playlist for their September issue. 

Earlier today, the rapper posted about Tony Hawk using his own blood for a limited-edition skateboard release, calling out his critics and asking them if they’re also angry about this, as they were about him including drops of blood inside his “Satan shoes.” Read more about that here.

Revisit the Montero trailer below and let us know if you’re excited about the upcoming debut album from Lil Nas X.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College