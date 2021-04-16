Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Defended By Father Over Allegations That Singer Abandoned Mother

Posted By on April 15, 2021

The “MONTERO” artist has previously spoken about his mother’s struggle with addiction, & now his father is praising his son for all his help.

Although he’s recently been criticized for not helping his mother after a video of her went viral, Lil Nas X has spoken about the struggles that she faces. In an interview back in January 2020, Lil Nas X told Variety that while he doesn’t have the “closest relationship” with his mom, he still loves and supports her through her addiction.

“I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship,” said the “MONTERO” singer. “Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love… The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you — but on the inside, everything [feels] the same.”

On Thursday (April 15), Lil Nas X‘s father came forward to speak up for his famous son. According to dad, X can’t be blamed for his mother’s choices and everyone in their family is doing the best they can to help the singer’s mother during this time.

“Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with. Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,” he wrote. “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be.”

“Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS. And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.” Check out his post a few others of Lil Nas X’s family below.

Via HNHH

