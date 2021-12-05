Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021’s hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long.

Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec. 3), iHeartRadio and their Los Angeles station 102.7 KIIS FM hosted their annual Jingle Ball in LA, to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. Lil Nas X was slated to perform, and after playing a handful of his hits like “Holiday,” “Industry Baby” and “Old Town Road” on its three-year anniversary, decided to give the attendees an extra treat.

He brought out Doja Cat, as the crowd unanimously approved with screams and cheers. The duo performed their collaborative track “Scoop,” which was the sixth song on Nas X’s September debut album Montero.

Both Doja Cat and Lil Nas X rocked dazzling silver outfits, matching on stage and matching each other’s energy for the sung performance.

This joint performance came in a busy week for both Doja and Lil Nas, as the former released an intriguing new music video for her album’s opener “Woman,” and the latter received Variety’s Innovator Award yesterday (Dec. 4).

At the Variety Hitmakers event, Nas X cozied up with several other blossoming stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow. He was even able to round up as many celebs as possible to join the “Bing Bong” TikTok trend.

Overall, this weekend looked like a great time for Lil Nas X. Check out his performance of “Scoop” with Doja Cat below.