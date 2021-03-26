Rap Basement

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von's Alleged Killer's Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our "R&B Season" Playlist
172
0
Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lapdance In New Video: Twitter Reacts

Posted By on March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X’s new video is definitely going to piss some people off.

At long last, the music video for Lil Nas X’s new single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” has been released after nearly a full year of teasing. The song has gone viral on social media more than a few times already but, with the release of the music video, it’s sure to rile up the masses even more.

Much like “WAP” was used by conservatives to have a non-existent debate about culture and the influence of entertainers, it’s almost as though Lil Nas X is trying to frustrate that same crowd with his latest video. The queer anthem begins with Lil Nas X explaining that, in life, we often hide the parts of ourselves that we don’t want the world to see. It took almost twenty years for LNX to come to grips with his sexuality but, in “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, he’s fully embracing himself as a gay man, trolling the world in the process.

The highly-stylized video begins with Lil Nas X exploring this new fantastical world before he starts his ascent to Heaven. Once he nearly reaches God though, he begins to slide down a pole, twirling around and stumbling into Hell. He walks up flirtatiously to the Devil and gives him a lapdance, which is sure to trigger homophobes and bigots across social media.

The video is currently trending at #2 on YouTube as it has already picked up over a million views in under twenty-four hours. This continues Lil Nas X’s tremendous string of high-budget music videos that perfectly unpack the world he’s created for himself, and people are seriously loving it so far. 

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Via HNHH

