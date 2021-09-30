Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Hints At Frank Ocean Collaboration

Posted By on September 30, 2021

Lil Nas X says he’s spoken to Frank Ocean about collaborating in the future.

Lil Nas X says he spoke with Frank Ocean about collaborating during the 2021 Met Gala, earlier this month. Nas also discussed how it felt to meet one of his biggest inspirations in person.

“I feel like I’ve met so many great people, but definitely Frank Ocean is top of my list because for one, you know, he represents a lot to me and you’d never see Frank Ocean anywhere. Like he’s one of those people that are not real, you know?” he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. “Outside of social media that was the first time we met, like, ever.”

Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

He continued: “We just like, you know, [he was] giving props and congratulations and whatnot. And I was just saying the same thing to him,” he said. “And just like how much, like his music has shaped my life and whatnot, and hoping to collaborate with him. You know, I was, I was telling him that too.”

Nas has praised Ocean in the past, lumping him in with Tyler, The Creator as artists that “made it easier for me to be where I am comfortably,” in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe.

Nas previously revealed that he spoke with Ocean at the event, joking that the Blonde singer told him “youngboy better.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show