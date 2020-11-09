Lil Nas X Loses The Cowboy Hat In “Holiday” Trailer

Lil Nas X has not released new music for nearly the last two years. We are yet to receive the “Old Town Road” star’s debut album, but that’s all set to change.

For months, Lil Nas X has been teasing some big moves for this month and, last night, it all started.

The 21-year-old superstar strapped on his cowboy boots (or did he??) and got headed to the saloon to make a huge announcement in the middle of Sunday Night Football.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The trailer for his new single, titled “Holiday”, premiered during the eventful night, which saw Tom Brady’s Bucs lose in a convincing manner. Lil Nas X rides his horse into the typical Western scenery that we’ve become accustomed to from him, galloping along with the “Old Town Road” instrumental playing in the background. All of a sudden, Santa Claus gets thrown out of the saloon, having had one drink too many. LNX takes advantage of the situation, symbolically taking off his cowboy hat and putting on Santa’s famous hat. Santa Nas X has been born, and he’s ready to bring us some “Holiday” cheer.

The song that plays as he begins this new era will be released this week, produced by Tay Keith and Take A Daytrip. He flies off on his sleigh as the lyrics go: “It’s a holiday, I got hoes on hoes and they outta control.” Michael J. Fox even warns him: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

Nasvember is officially upon us. Stay tuned for the single release on Friday!