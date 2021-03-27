Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Pens Letter To 14-Year-Old Self About Coming Out: “People Will Be Angry”

Posted By on March 26, 2021

He reflected on how he’d promised himself as a teen that he would never come out publicly.

On the heels of the release of his latest single “MONTERO (Call  Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X took time to reflect on his journey. During the height of his “Old Town Road” crazy back in 2019, Lil Nas X took a risk and decided to share with the world that he’s gay. The response to his revelation was divided, especially in the Rap community, and since that time, Lil Nas X has navigated the reactions from both the public and people in his personal life. He’s spoken out about sharing his sexuality with a global audience filled with critics and more recently, he penned a letter to his 14-year-old self about why he broke his own vow of silence.

Lil Nas X, Montero, Twitter, Gay, Award
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“I wrote a song with our name in it,” wrote Lil Nas X. “It’s about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am.”

“The agenda to make people stay the f*ck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be,” the rapper continued. “Sending you love from the future.” Have you seen the music video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) yet? Check out Lil Nas X‘s post and a few reactions below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny