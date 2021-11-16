Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future

Posted By on November 16, 2021

GQ named Lil Nas X on of their “Men of the Year.”

GQ is one of the most trusted commercial fashion magazines for men in the country. At the end of each year, they release a list of their “Men of the Year” list, in which they highlight the distinct, admirable styles of different celebrity men with cover stories.

The first on their year-end list was Lil Nas X, fresh off releasing his debut album Montero, which was accompanied by a collection of extravagant music videos and promotional appearances where he wore a wide variety of flamboyant and colorful outfits.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Being exuberant with his appearance has always been Nas X’s brand, and helped to forward his advocacy for self-expression. He first became vocal about this issue when he revealed he was gay in the summer of 2019.

Since then, there have been many who have criticized his lifestyle and approach, but he feeds off the energy of his haters. He considers himself a pioneer for the LGBTQ+ in the music industry and in hip-hop, although iLoveMakonnen insisted he started the wave of gay rappers.

Regardless, in his interview with GQ, Lil Nas X explained that gay rappers like him are only the beginning of a cultural shift in hip-hop that will see more LGBTQ+ artists in the near future: “The whole landscape is very hyper-masculine. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and what not. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

Lil Nas X showed off several impressive fits for his GQ cover story, as he hopes to influence his peers to be more expressive. Check them out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWTUluuJ57P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

[Via]

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132 525 10
0
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting
159
0
Yo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release Date
146
0
The Kid LAROI Announces Musical Hiatus
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Maxwell OFF
93
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
93
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
199
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
172
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
185
0
FAT TREL Hellcars & Trackhawks
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
146
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
185
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting