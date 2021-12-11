Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2554
1
Papoose November
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Pulls Out Of UK Holiday Show Over Covid Issues

Posted By on December 11, 2021

A member of Nas X’s crew tested positive for COVID-19.

As we approach Christmas and holiday season, many of rock, rap and pop’s biggest stars have been ramping up performances. As iHeartRadio has been hosting their star-studded Jingle Ball shows all over the country, some of their performers have been hit with the COVID bug.

After his Dec. 10 performance at the New York Z100 Jingle Ball, Lil Nas X had to cancel a major trip to the UK. For the weekend of Dec. 11-12, Capital FM radio station in the UK will host their annual Jingle Bell Ball with this year’s lineup consisting of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, KSI and more. Lil Nas X, who was meant to be in the lineup, had to pull out after it was discovered that members of his crew tested positive after his New York performance. 

Coldplay was also meant to headline Captial FM’s show, but also backed out with COVID going through their team. ArrDee and Tom Grennan will replace Nas X and Coldplay for the show, as Capital FM made an announcement Saturday morning (Dec. 11).

This news comes just days after Doja Cat backed out of the New York and Boston stops on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour due to a few members of her team catching COVID. There are five more dates on the tour before Christmas, with performers like the Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith and many more, as Doja alluded to in her statement.


COVID is wreaking havoc on these performers and their teams, so hopefully they can stay safe during the holidays.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159 525 12
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”
185
0
Kid Cudi Celebrates “MOTM3” Going Gold
304
0
French MontEd Lover Calls Out French Montana For Saying Its Easier To Make It In The NBA Than In Rapana Says Its Easier To Become An NBA Player Than A Rapper
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Notifications
146
0
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Young Stunna
212
0
Abra Cadabra Lean Wit It
106
0
Stefflon Don Feat. BEAM Beg Mi Ah Link
119
0
Juice WRLD Doom
238
0
Fresco Trey Couple Hunnid
146
0
Dro Kenji Feat. Scorey & Internet Money FINDERS KEEPERS
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
384
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
291
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”