Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Posted By on October 3, 2021

Lil Nas X reacted to the Kidz Bop remix of his hit song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Lil Nas X shared that his track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is getting remixed for the next Kidz Bop album and said that they “killed it,” on Twitter, Friday. As expected, the group will sanitize the lyrics which normally reference sex, drugs, and use explicit language. 

“Lmaooo they are really making a kidz bop version of call me by your name,” Nas wrote on Twitter.

He clarified in another post: “not even joking i just saw this commercial they killed it tho.”

Lil Nas X, Kidz Bop
Rich Fury / Getty Images

While the track has yet to be released in an official capacity, Nas confirmed that it is real by sharing a snippet of a Kidz Bop video using his lyrics. The short clip shows kids singling in a school hallway.

Later in the day, Nas also joked about missing girls now that he is reportedly single, having been in a relationship with actor and backup dancer Yai Ariza. Ariza was featured in Nas’ “That’s What I Want” music video.

“This gay shit was fun at first. i miss pussy now,” Nas joked on Twitter.

He later continued the joking by following up with, “Nevermind he texted back.”

Check out the Kidz Bop clip below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show