Lil Nas X Reacts To Passing DaBaby In Monthly Listeners

Lil Nas X is officially the most popular male rapper on Spotify, surpassing DaBaby this week with 52 million monthly listeners. Despite having the most-certified song in music history (“Old Town Road”), the rapper says that this is the most monthly listeners he’s ever had.

“Wow this is insane,” wrote the rapper on Twitter. “this is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening.”

This comes as Lil Nas presently has two songs that are performing very well on streaming. Most recently, he released his latest single “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow, which followed up the release of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The statistic likely means even more to Lil Nas X considering who he surpassed to become the most popular male rapper on Spotify. DaBaby has spent the last few weeks under attack from fans who were upset by the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud. Much of Lil Nas’ current musical era has been inspired by his sexual identity, being unapologetically gay in his performances, music videos, and more. He hasn’t spoken much about DaBaby’s comments, but this has to feel like a win of sorts.

Lil Nas is finishing up his debut album, for which he confirmed he shot the cover artwork. The project should be dropping within the next few weeks. Congratulations on becoming the most listened-to male rapper on Spotify!