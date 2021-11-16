Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Reveals Drake & Nicki Minaj Turned Down “Montero” Features

Posted By on November 15, 2021

He also shares which songs he wanted them to appear on.

For as many people object to his methods, Lil Nas X remains a force in the industry. His Montero album dominated the charts and with each new release, the hitmaking rapper-singer amasses an increasing amount of attention. His online antics and creative choices have caused controversy, but overall, artists are clamoring to collaborate with Lil Nas X. Well, most.

The Georgia icon has been named as one of GQ’s Men of the Year and in his cover feature, Nas X was asked about the features on Montero. It seems that he had two artists in mind for the hit album but was rejected.


Montero featured looks from Elton John, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Miley Cyrus, and Megan Thee Stallion—but if Nas X would have had his way, Drake and Nick Minaj would have appeared, as well.

“I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked…besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj],” he told GQ. The publication was surprised to hear that Nas X reached out and was shut down.

“I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on ‘Industry Baby,’ and I wanted Drake on ‘Dolla Sign Slime,’ with Megan [Thee Stallion],” the rapper added. “Industry Baby” of course was given to Harlow. “Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being, like, the best option. I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot.”

Lil Nas X has long been a fan of Minaj but denied being a “Barb” because, at the time, he was not open about his sexuality. Back in September, Lil Nas X stated that Minaj ghosted his request.


[via]
Via HNHH

