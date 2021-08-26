Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Rolls Out “Montero” Album Release With Amusing Prison Break Trailer

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Stylized as a news report, Lil Nas X confirms the release date for “Montero” and explains why “this album has been therapy for” him.

After it was shared earlier today (Augst 25) that Lil Nas X‘s album was available for pre-order with a release date of September 17, the Popstar has made his official announcement. There were doubts that Lil Nas X would be able to expand on his fame following the viral sensation of “Old Town Road,” but he has managed to continue to top the charts while challenging his critics. The 22-year-old has amassed quite a successful career in a short amount of time and he is finally ready to release his debut studio album, Montero.

The record’s title is Lil Nas X’s real name and to hype its release, he delivered an amusing trailer to roll out the album. He gives a nod to his most recent single “Industry Baby” and seemingly includes a mention of the track’s feature, Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X, Montero
Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

The trailer opens with “breaking news” that Nas X has broken out of prison and it shows scenes from the “Industry Baby” music video. “Power bottom rapper Lil Nas X and his Caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning,” he said in the clip while portraying an alien-like reporter. “This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison. Investigators say anybody that comes in contact with the power bottom should contact authorities immediately.”

It is obvious that Lil Nas X is continuing to play into the controversy that erupted following the release of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” visual and BET Awards performance, prompting artists to speak out against him. In a press release, he added, “Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Watch the trailer for Montero below.

Via HNHH

