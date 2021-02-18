Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF

Prior to becoming the record-breaking, chart-topping, viral sensation that he is today, Lil Nas X was living with relatives and trying to figure out the course of his life, as many young people do. We all witnessed “Old Town Road” make waves in the country arena before it was openly rejected by fans for not having enough twang for the genre, thus creating a social media controversy that would prove lucrative for Lil Nas X and his “Old Town Road (Remix)” collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus.



On TikTok, Lil Nas X released a series of videos where he explained some of the struggles he faced before fame. He talked about how he was in college and feeling depressed, and to make matters worse, his grandmother passed away. “I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria. In May 2018 I started making music.”

Then, the rapper explained that things were going well and he moved in with his sister, but later, she kicked him out, one of his brothers went to the military, and he moved in with another brother where domestic violence was witnessed regularly. His music wasn’t gaining any traction—and then, the “Old Town Road” mania ensued. Lil Nas X relived coming out as gay at the height of his fame but revealed that behind the scenes, his mother wasn’t doing well in rehab as she battled her addictions.

At the time, Lil Nas X was also hit with a lawsuit over an old song and he said he’d broken up with his boyfriend, as well. There was a time when the rapper admitted to being suicidal, but he decided to press forward. Check out the four videos he’s released thus far below to read through the rapper’s story.