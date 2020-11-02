Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume

Posted By on November 2, 2020

Lil Nas X puts Dave East on blast for homophobic comments and butchering Patois.

Lil Nas X stirred up a storm over the weekend after revealing his Halloween costume. After years of being a rumored Barb, he embraced his fandom for Nicki Minaj with an extremely detailed recreation of her “Superbass” outfit, down to the curves. Lil Nas X received praise for the outfit from many people while also facing some ridicule and backlash from people including 50 Cent. 

For some reason, Dave East chimed in on the matter a day too late. On Nov. 1st, Dave East took to Instagram where he shared a photo of Lil Nas X‘s costume, writing, “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a.” In the following post, he simply wrote, “Bati mon bun up!” “Batty man” is  homophobic slur in Jamaican Patois. “I gotta move to Jamaica,” East added in a following post before dragging Popcaan into the mess he created. “@popcaanmusic on my wayyyyy chubble.”

Lil Nas X fired back at Dave East almost immediately. The “Old Town Road” rapper called out Dave East for not only being homophobic but for also “butchering” Patois.

“it’s “batty man” n***as can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois,” Lil Nas X said in response.

No word from Dave East yet but this is surely not the first time Lil Nas X was forced to respond to the Harlem rapper. Following the meteoric success of “Old Town Road,” Dave East took to Instagram where he deemed the single, “wack.” 

“I honestly have gotten this question so many times, it’s like, I have the No. 1 song in the country,” he explained. “I do not give a fuck about what Dave East is saying.”

Check out Lil Nas X’s response to Dave East below. 

Via HNHH

