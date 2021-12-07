Lil Nas X Takes A Tumble On Stage In Florida

Rap Basement

Posted By on December 7, 2021

Lil Nas X knows how to laugh at himself.

Audacy, an audio platform that features a wide variety of music, podcasts, and news, held its beach festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend. Hundreds of fans gathered near the Atlantic Ocean for the two-day event which featured alternative artists like Willow Smith, Steve Aoki, Twenty One Pilots, and many more.

Lil Nas X, one of the festival’s headliners, took the stage Sunday, December 5, wearing a hot pink metallic top and skirt, paired with the matching cowboy hat, and silver nails.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

While performing, the Georgia native began moving back to get into position, before taking an abrupt stumble, and falling onto his back. He didn’t stay down for long, though. He quickly jumped up and got back into his routine. 

A couple of days after the performance, the rapper took to Instagram to post a photo dump showcasing his fall. “Swipe to see me being the king of bussin my a** on stage,” he encouraged his 12 million-plus followers.

Despite his tumble, his peers still cheered him on in the post. Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne commented, “So good.” Chloe Bailey, whom Lil Nas X told she needed her “a** ate,” said, “still look good af.”

When it comes to mishaps, the “Old Town Road” rapper has no shame in broadcasting/laughing at his failures. While performing a sexy pole dance on Saturday Night Live, the artist accidentally split his pants— he uploaded a TikTok video where he reacted to the incident with a chuckle. Additionally, he posted to his Twitter saying, “I wanted to do my pole dance so bad, this is what I get.”

Check out the clip from the concert this past weekend below. 


 

[via]

Via HNHH

