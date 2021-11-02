Rap Basement

Lil Nas X Took Shrooms While Creating “Montero”: “I Was Able To Open Up”

Posted By on November 2, 2021

He detailed his experience with the “Wall Street Journal” as the publication recently bestowed him their Innovator Award.

It is common for artists and entertainers to dabble in certain substances for inspiration. Some people stick to smoking marijuana while others tackle psychedelics, and Lil Nas X has admitted to using the latter while working on his No. 1 album, Montero. The rapper-singer was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal to highlight his recognition of receiving the publication’s Innovator Award.

In his interview with WSJ, Lil Nas X admitted that a “pivotal moment” during the creation of his album occurred when he decided to try psychedelic mushrooms for the very first time. 

Lil NAs X
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Nas X told the outlet that he had two friends, sober, by his side throughout the day that they made sure he was attended to and helped through the process. He reportedly didn’t work on any music, but he did converse about all aspects of his life while wandering from the pool to the hot tub. Lil Nas X is said to have enjoyed his experience and added that “it allowed him to push past lots of lingering feelings of self-consciousness.”

“I was able to open up a lot,” he said. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time.” While reflecting on controversies over his sexuality, he believes that people need to address the root causes of their discomfort.

“You take certain things like kissing a guy onstage: I know that’s going to be something that’s talked about. But let’s get into the root cause of why it’s being talked about.”

[via]
Via HNHH

