Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz, Says They Have A Collab On The Way

Boosie Badazz might be one of the most outspoken rappers in the game right now but more often than none, his words land him in controversy. Lil Nas X, specifically, has been one of Boosie’s targets over the past year but what Boosie didn’t really know is that he was dealing with a professional troll. Boosie was among those who took issue with the Montero rapper’s pregnant album promo and somehow, tried to equate DaBaby‘s Rolling Loud comments to Lil Nas X joking that he’d perform at an award show naked.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While Boosie has often poked at Lil Nas X unprovoked, the “Industry Baby” rapper has continued to get under Boosie’s skin in whatever way possible. Most recently, Lil Nas X took to Instagram Live where he claimed that he and the “Mind Of A Maniac” rapper had a song together. “Shit fire. I ain’t even gonna lie, for real. Gotdamn song with Lil Boosie gonna come out. Song with Lil Boosie finna come out,” he said while squeezing his face. Nas X was presumably joking, though it would be interesting to hear how the two would sound on wax together, especially if they leaned more towards the country-rap side of things.

We’ll keep you posted in case Boosie Badazz responds but you could check out Lil Nas X‘s clip below.