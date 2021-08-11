Rap Basement

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics
Megan Thee Stallion
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
Pop Smoke Faith
Lil Nas X Turned Down A Role On HBO’s “Euphoria”

Posted By on August 11, 2021

Lil Nas X was almost a member of the cast for HBO’s “Euphoria.”

With Euphoria, Drake proved that 50 Cent isn’t the only Hip-Hop giant that can successfully executive produce a popular television show. Starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, and other talented actors, Drake‘s dark HBO show has been the center of nudity-related controversy, but it has also built an incredibly strong fan base in the process.

Although fans of Euphoria haven’t heard much about it since the two-part special that aired at the turn of the New Year, a fun fact about the HBO show has popped up, courtesy of Lil Nas X. According to Variety, the “Industry Baby” artist was previously offered a role in the teenage drama, but he eventually ended up turning the high-profile acting opportunity down.

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As Lil Nas X sees it, he is a “self-made-legend” and “icon,” and so he was more focused on creating the best album that he possibly could before branching off into new artistic ventures.

“I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” the “MONTERO” artist explained when speaking on HBO’s harrowing high school drama. “I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Considering that he could have potentially starred alongside Zendaya, do you wish that Lil Nas X would have gone through with the Euphoria gig? 

[via]
Via HNHH

