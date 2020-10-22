Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Unleashes Dope New Song Preview

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Lil Nas X is coming in hot, getting his fans ready for Nastember with a new song preview.

Don’t be mistaken. Lil Nas X might rap in his songs but he’s really a full-blown pop star, admitting it in his latest preview.

Following the tremendous breakout success of his tracks “Old Town Road” and “Panini”, which netted him a Cardi B feature on his first-ever project, Lil Nas X is getting ready to release his debut full-length album. He has managed to remain in the public eye throughout his musical absence, continually teasing some new music to keep his fans looking to the future.

It looks like we’re finally going to be getting some of those songs in our libraries soon because last night, he dropped a brand new song preview with a dance and everything, linking up with his go-to producers Take A Daytrip for some fun.

“Need a couple number ones, need a plaque on every song, need me like one with Nicki now,” sings Lil Nas X in the new preview, citing his high ambitions. “Tell a rap n***a I don’t see ya, I’m a pop n***a like Bieber, I don’t f*ck b*tches, I’m queer,” he continues.

The snippet goes hard, as evidenced by all of the positive replies on social media. People are excited about LNX’s return to music and, from the sounds of it, everyone is feeling the LGBTQIA+-friendly lyric. That’s always nice to see.

Later on, Nas X addresses the people who say he’s fallen off, warning them: “I just ain’t released my new sh*t.”


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Are you looking forward to his upcoming album? According to Lil Nas X, it’s going to be a fun “Nasvember,” so be on the lookout.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53 525 4
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?
79
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Benny The Butcher & T.I. Provide This Week’s Soundtrack
119
0
Busta Rhymes Taunts T.I.: “You Was Not Ready To Get This Ass-Whooping”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jack Harlow Tyler Herro
93
0
Rico Nasty Feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver Don't Like Me
79
0
Kendrick Lamar Good Kid
106
0
WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
119
1
PA Salieu B***K
93
0
NoCap I Can't
106
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Late
66
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
119
0
Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?