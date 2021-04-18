Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X Wants Rihanna & Bad Bunny To Hop On “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Remix

Posted By on April 18, 2021

Lil Nas X reveals that he wants Rihanna and Bad Bunny on the remix of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Lil Nas X says he wants to get Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a remix for his latest hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).Nas spoke about the possible remix during a new interview on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp.

“Rihanna and Bad Bunny,” Nas quickly answered when asked who he wants on the track.

Kemp responded: “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline.”

“I wish!” Nas said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”

Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Bad Bunny
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” released back in March with a polarizing music video that featured him giving Satan a lap dance. 

The rapper was once again in the news recently after a video surfaced of his mother begging for money. He explained the video and reacted to negative responses from fans, on Twitter. 

“I hate speaking on my personal life,” began the 22-year-old in a since-deleted tweet. He continued, “but y’all n*ggas don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing I tried would help my mom. Paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet sh*t.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132 525 10
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146 525 11
1

Recent Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces
199
1
Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Took More Time In Prison To Help Rowdy Rebel
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo Proud Of You
159
0
Taleban Dooda Chopstix
185
0
DreamDoll Collection Freestyle
582
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Vory Bandler Freestyle
132
0
Calboy All Night Long
172
0
Lil Poppa Feat. Toosii A.M. Flights
185
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Calboy What Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
543
1
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
384
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces