Lil Nas X Wants Rihanna & Bad Bunny To Hop On “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Remix

Lil Nas X says he wants to get Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a remix for his latest hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Nas spoke about the possible remix during a new interview on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp.

“Rihanna and Bad Bunny,” Nas quickly answered when asked who he wants on the track.

Kemp responded: “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline.”

“I wish!” Nas said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” released back in March with a polarizing music video that featured him giving Satan a lap dance.

The rapper was once again in the news recently after a video surfaced of his mother begging for money. He explained the video and reacted to negative responses from fans, on Twitter.

“I hate speaking on my personal life,” began the 22-year-old in a since-deleted tweet. He continued, “but y’all n*ggas don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing I tried would help my mom. Paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet sh*t.”