Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3838
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet

Posted By on October 26, 2021

Lil Nas X’s dad appears to put Boosie Badazz on blast over his recent homophobic rant.

Boosie Badazz found himself under fire, once again, this weekend for homophobic comments made towards Lil Nas X. The Louisiana rapper found himself getting trolled by the “Old Town Road” rapper who took to social media to joke about a collab he had with Boosie. It was a lighthearted jab at their continuous back-and-forth that resulted in a long-winded tweet from Boosie encouraging Lil Nas X to commit suicide, among other things.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Lil Nas X seemingly brushed off Boosie’s tweet shortly after but his father, on the other hand, isn’t tolerating any sort of slander towards his son. Robert Stafford, Lil Nas X’s dad, went to social media where he aired out Boosie Badazz. Stafford called out Boosie’s disingenuous concern for the future of the children as a gangsta rap with questionable morals.

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down,” he wrote. “The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

The Bankhead that Stafford is referencing is likely the neighborhood in Atlanta where Lil Nas X was raised.

Boosie Badazz faced serious backlash after his comments over the weekend but he fired back at his critics, claiming that he’s still loved internationally. The amount of criticism he’s received, however, has not reflected that in recent times. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159 525 12
0
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered
304
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Thug, Maxo Kream, Majid Jordan, & More
146
0
Jeezy Responds After Yung Miami Calls Him “One Of The Best Rappers Alive”
900
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uce Lee Feat. E-40 & G Perico Uce Lee
159
0
BIA CAN'T TOUCH THIS
159
0
Kiana Ledé The Christmas Song
93
1
Q Da Fool Who Want Smoke (Freestyle)
159
0
NoCap Unwanted Lifestyle
265
0
Aminé Charmander
834
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
172
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
371
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered