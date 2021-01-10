Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History

Lil Nas X‘s remarkably popular 2019 song, “Old Town Road (Remix),” featuring legendary country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has gone 14-times platinum, according to the RIAA. This makes it the most certified song in RIAA history.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM!,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!”

“Old Town Road” replaces John Legend‘s “All of Me” and Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” which are both certified 13x Platinum, as the most certified song of all-time.

This is not the first time “Old Town Road” has made history. In 2019, the song set the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 19 consecutive appearances on top. It was later dethroned by Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”

Nas, who recently appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine rocking a black and green Christmas Elf outfit, has remained a popular figure in the hip hop community since releasing his last EP, 7, in 2019. His popularity has resulted in criticism from other rappers, including Dave East, who recently made homophobic comments about Nas.

“I honestly have gotten this question so many times, it’s like, I have the No. 1 song in the country,” he responded. “I do not give a fuck about what Dave East is saying.”