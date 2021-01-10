Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History
172
0
Playboi Carti, Lil Durk & Saweetie Dominate “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1231
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
926
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History

Posted By on January 9, 2021

“Old Town Road (Remix)” has been certified a record-breaking 14th time by the RIAA.

Lil Nas X‘s remarkably popular 2019 song, “Old Town Road (Remix),” featuring legendary country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has gone 14-times platinum, according to the RIAA. This makes it the most certified song in RIAA history.

Lil Nas X, Old Town RoadAmanda Edwards / Getty Images

“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM!,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!”

“Old Town Road” replaces John Legend‘s “All of Me” and Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” which are both certified 13x Platinum, as the most certified song of all-time. 

This is not the first time “Old Town Road” has made history. In 2019, the song set the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 19 consecutive appearances on top. It was later dethroned by Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”

Nas, who recently appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine rocking a black and green Christmas Elf outfit, has remained a popular figure in the hip hop community since releasing his last EP, 7, in 2019. His popularity has resulted in criticism from other rappers, including Dave East, who recently made homophobic comments about Nas.

“I honestly have gotten this question so many times, it’s like, I have the No. 1 song in the country,” he responded. “I do not give a fuck about what Dave East is saying.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Playboi Carti, Lil Durk & Saweetie Dominate “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159 525 12
0
“Madvillainy” Earns MF Doom A New UK Record
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History
172
0
Playboi Carti, Lil Durk & Saweetie Dominate “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159
0
“Madvillainy” Earns MF Doom A New UK Record
199
0
Rihanna Follows Jay-Z & Invests In Black-Owned Vegan Company
265
0
Bow Wow Says Snoop Dogg Will Narrate Final Album Titled “Before 30”
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Slim 400 Feat. Lil Blood & J Stalin Fake Shit
106
0
Jazmine Sullivan Feat. Anderson .Paak Pricetags
132
0
Azealia Banks & Slim Dollars Six Flags
212
0
David Guetta Feat. Kid Cudi Memories (2021 Remix)
146
0
MF Doom Doomsday
119
0
Oswin Benjamin Feat. Tamy Stevens Pandemic
132
0
Dave East & Jonezy Welcome Home DMX
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
291
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” Video
278
0
Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes Most-Certified Song In RIAA History
Playboi Carti, Lil Durk & Saweetie Dominate “Fire Emoji” Playlist
“Madvillainy” Earns MF Doom A New UK Record