Lil Peep’s Estate Announces Posthumous “Hellboy” Release

Almost three years have passed since the death of Lil Peep.

The emo-rap sensation was one of the most beloved artists to dabble in the genre. He has been remembered by his family, friends, and fans as one of the greatest young artists that we’ve lost too soon.

Some of his music has been posthumously re-released, including the crybaby project that was added to streaming services this year, but his estate has plans for another posthumous drop, announcing Hellboy’s addition to Spotify, Apple Music, and all other platforms today.

Praised for their tasteful handling of his posthumous music releases, Lil Peep‘s family just announced that Hellboy would be re-released at the end of this week, adding to an already-stacked release date.

The pre-order is officially available now, which includes the album’s tracklist. All sixteen songs will grace the upcoming drop, with features from Lil Peep’s close friend Lil Tracy, Xavier Wulf, and more. Some fan favorites will finally be available on streaming for the first time ever, which has Peep’s supporters hyped up.



Check out the trailer and let us know which songs you’re most excited to stream from the late rapper.

