Lil Pump Is Not The Father: Adorable Baby Is Actually An Instagram Star

Lil Pump caused quite the fallout online when he took to Instagram with a picture of himself and a baby. The caption for the photo read, “Baby momma ain’t shit won’t let me see my son #fathers right.” Media outlets began to question if Pump had a child no one knew about, almost like a Drake scenario. However, it turns out that Pump was trolling (as usual) with his post.

As reported by TMZ, the child is actually the son of Andre Malek. Malek is a yacht captain who operates charters in Miami. His son is quite popular actually, and even has his own Instagram account. The baby gets tons of pictures with hot girls and random celebrities, according to the media site.

Pump was in the media not too long ago for his support of Donald Trump, but has been rather silent since that. “I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” he stated before the election. “You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20, don’t forget that. Don’t forget that. And, do not vote for sleepy Joe at all.” Was that a troll as well?