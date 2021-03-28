Rap Basement

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release

Posted By on March 28, 2021

Quando Rondo’s associate, Lul Tim, who is accused of killing King Von, was reportedly released on $100K bond.

Over the past few days, there have been reports that the man accused of killing King Von was released on a $100K bond. The rumors began after several members from Quando Rondo‘s camp began sharing posts celebrating Tim’s release. Quando Rondo seemingly confirmed the news on his Instagram page last night as Lul Tim’s name began trending on Twitter. Shortly after, there was alleged footage of Lul Tim walking out of the Moschino store following his release.

Lil Reese previously aired out Quando Rondo after he was blocked on Instagram. However, he hasn’t been entirely vocal about the situation since then. This morning, he took to Instagram Live where he addressed Tim’s reported release. “We gon’ roll his ass up real soon,” said Reese matter-of-factly. “On my momma,” he added. “Roll his ass right up. Big ass Backwoods. Big ass Backwoods, we gon’ roll his ass up,” he said, proving that he’s a man of little words.

Earlier today, XXL confirmed Lul Tim’s release from Fulton County Jail after reaching out to Atlanta Police Department. At the time the rumors began floating, Senior Public information officer Tracy Flanagan said, “He’s still in jail. He does have a $100K bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor.

Check out Reese’s post below. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

