Lil Skies Shares New Album Tracklist With Lil Durk & Wiz Khalifa

Pennsylvania-raised rapper Lil Skies is about to strike with his sophomore studio album, titled Unbothered. For years, the 22-year-old artist has been bubbling under the radar, enjoying chart success with a number of his songs. However, he has not been able to maintain a steady stream of mainstream attention, being described as a rising star for years.

Despite all of the hate that he interacts with, as well as the critics talking him down, Lil Skies is unbothered. Enough so that he’s named his sophomore studio album Unbothered, revealing the tracklist to his fanbase on Tuesday afternoon.

The album will officially release at the end of this week, featuring songs with Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk. Previously-released singles “Ok” and “Havin’ My Way” will be included on the album, which has fourteen total tracks.

Recently, Lil Skies lashed out at fans who did not respect his artistic growth. At the end of the year, the young artist said, “Y’all gotta stop wishing i was the same person & made the same music. when i came in this game, im a human being, im growing and changing too, i can’t be that same person i was three years ago. my life on a whole other type of time now, this be my last time addressing this.”



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Are you excited for Lil Skies’ new direction on Unbothered?