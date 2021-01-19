Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1244
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Skies Shares New Album Tracklist With Lil Durk & Wiz Khalifa

Posted By on January 19, 2021

Lil Skies’ upcoming album “Unbothered” features Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk.

Pennsylvania-raised rapper Lil Skies is about to strike with his sophomore studio album, titled Unbothered. For years, the 22-year-old artist has been bubbling under the radar, enjoying chart success with a number of his songs. However, he has not been able to maintain a steady stream of mainstream attention, being described as a rising star for years.

Despite all of the hate that he interacts with, as well as the critics talking him down, Lil Skies is unbothered. Enough so that he’s named his sophomore studio album Unbothered, revealing the tracklist to his fanbase on Tuesday afternoon.

The album will officially release at the end of this week, featuring songs with Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk. Previously-released singles “Ok” and “Havin’ My Way” will be included on the album, which has fourteen total tracks. 

Recently, Lil Skies lashed out at fans who did not respect his artistic growth. At the end of the year, the young artist said, “Y’all gotta stop wishing i was the same person & made the same music. when i came in this game, im a human being, im growing and changing too, i can’t be that same person i was three years ago. my life on a whole other type of time now, this be my last time addressing this.”


Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Are you excited for Lil Skies’ new direction on Unbothered?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66 525 5
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address
93
0
Juice WRLD & Carlton’s “50 Buck” Lands A Release Date
106
0
SZA Reacts With Glee After Cracking The Billboard Top 10
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
106
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
66
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
93
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
185
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
146
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
119
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
225
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address