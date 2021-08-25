Rap Basement

Lil Tecca Reveals Tracklist & Features For “We Love You Tecca 2”

Posted By on August 25, 2021

“We Love You Tecca 2” is set to release on August 27th.

In 2019, Lil Tecca burst onto the scene with his viral hit single “Ransom” and his debut full-length project, We Love You Tecca. Now, as the two-year anniversary of that project approaches, Lil Tecca prepares to drop the sequel to his seminal project. Last month, the New York rapper revealed We Love You Tecca 2 would be arriving on August 6th, but when that date came around, Tecca released his long-awaited single with Gunna instead.

Now, Lil Tecca has once again confirmed a release date We Love You Tecca 2: this Friday, August 27. In addition to surprising fans with an updated release date, Tecca has also shared the project’s tracklist, which features plenty of exciting guest contributions.

Lil Tecca performs onstage during Made In America - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 01, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Similar to other Lil Tecca’s projects, We Love You Tecca 2 will be a lengthier offering with 20 new tracks, including the previously heard “Repeat It,” “Never Left” and “Money On Me.” In addition to Gunna, other high-profile artists featured on Tecca’s imminent project include Lil Yachty, Nav, and Iann Dior. The night track in particular, a song titled “Choppa Shoot The Loudest,” should be especially intriguing because it features both Trippie Redd and Chief Keef.

See the full tracklist for We Love You Tecca 2 below, and let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to hearing Lil Tecca‘s forthcoming project.

1. Money On Me
2. Repeat It (feat. Gunna)
3. Never Left
4. Caution
5. Seaside (feat. Iann Dior)
6. No Discussion
7. You Don’t Need Me No More
8. Fee
9. Choppa Shoot The Loudest (feat. Trippie Redd & Chief Keef)
10. Did That
11. About You (feat. Nav)
12. Lot Of Me
13. Investigation
14. You Gotta Do Better
15. Bank Teller (feat. Lil Yachty)
16. Nada
17. My Side
18. Whatever
19. Shooters
20. Everywhere I Go

Via HNHH

