Lil Tjay & 6LACK Have A Collab Coming

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Lil Tjay and 6LACK are about to soundtrack Valentine’s Day weekend with the melodic new single “Calling My Phone.”

Lil Tjay may be one of the game’s newcomers, but damned if he hasn’t made a strong impression already. Case in point, Tjay is already boasting a solid collection of gold and platinum plaques, fifteen to be specific. And with a new year ahead of him, Tjay has officially set his sights on the next move, taking to Instagram to announce the release of his upcoming single “Calling My Phone” — a collab that happens to feature Spillage Village alumni 6LACK.

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“Sometimes u gotta switch it up,” captions Tjay, sharing a picture of himself and 6LACK, presumably taken from a video shoot. “Hit emm with something they never expected. TJAY X @6lack 2/12 make sure ya hit the link in my bio to pre-save.” Confirming that the single is set to drop at the end of the week, Tjay provided a few snippets of the melodic slow-burner to tide fans over.

After sharing a snippet of the central sample — a pitched-up loop of “I can’t get you off my mind” — Tjay shared a bigger peek at “Calling My Phone” and how the elements all come together. From the sound of it, the track will certainly be a new direction for Tjay, but one that certainly sounds promising for the self-declared King Of New York. Check out the snippet below, and sound off if you’re interested in hearing how Lil Tjay and 6LACK sound on wax. 

Via HNHH

