Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12984
1
Wiz Khalifa
2184
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Tjay & 6lack Warm Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on February 14, 2021

New music from Lil Tjay, Gallant, and Syd.

It’s a special R&B Season update this week. At least, more special than usual. It’s Valentine’s Day, after all. It’s a day that should be soundtracked by the sultry sounds of R&B. Without further ado, here’s your breakdown for this week’s R&B Season playlist:

Lil Tjay is still riding high off of the release of 2020’s State Of Emergency. Even though he’s continued to flood the streets with new music, he returned this week with a special jam alongside 6lack, titled, “Calling My Phone.” The two artists deliver a moody banger that you’d expect from 6lack but Tjay’s penchant for the melodic, romantic side of his artistry helps form a solid chemistry with the Atlanta star.

Syd is one of those artists who pops out at the right time. Even if its been three years since The Internet‘s last release, and even longer since Syd dropped a solo project, we received a brand new track from the former Odd Future star titled, “Missing Out.”

Along with Syd and Tjay’s drops, we also received some new heat from Gallant who just dropped off “Relapse.” 

Check out the latest R&B Season update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146 525 11
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami
199
0
Lil Tjay & 6lack Warm Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist
159
0
DaBaby Confirms How Much He Charges For A Feature
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mario Luxury Love
119
0
Joey Trap Brace
93
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
185
0
Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Real Friends
146
0
Lou Phelps Feat. Problem Nike Shoe Box 2.0
172
0
Luh Kel I Wish
106
0
Rita Ora Feat. Gunna Big
940
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
66
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami