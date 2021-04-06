Lil Tjay Announces “Destined 2 Win” Tour Dates

Lil Tjay prepares for a post-pandemic world with the announcement of the “Destined 2 Win” fall tour dates.
We’ve all been missing the live show experience but hopefully, we’ll soon be able to connect with some of our favorite artists soon. With the vaccine rollout taking place across the country, more artists are taking the leap and announcing tour dates for this fall. The latest being Lil Tjay who is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Destined 2 Win,and plans on hitting the road this fall on his tour of the same name.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The 27-date tour is set to kick off in Salt Lake City on June 4th before performing in Phoenix, AZ the next day. However, the remainder of the tour dates will be taking place towards the end of September when he touches down in Nashville, TN. Clearly, the rapper is expanding the tour to touch across pockets of the globe that hasn’t been able to see him live due to the pandemic. Along with one Canadian date in Montreal, the rapper is hitting Europe for shows in Germany, Hungary, Belgium, and the UK.
Check the tour dates below.
‘DESTINED 2 WIN’ OFFICIAL TOUR DATES
6/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
6/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
9/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
9/30 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVA
10/1 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
10/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
10/3 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
10/6 – Montreal, CA @ MTELUS
10/8 – Buffalo, NY @ Venu
10/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
10/15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium
11/3 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley
11/4 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Viktoria
11/7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
11/8 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
11/10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
11/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/23 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom
11/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater