Lil Tjay Earns His Stripes With XXL Freshman Freestyle

Posted By on August 26, 2020

New York rapper Lil Tjay submits his freestyle for the XXL Freshman Class of 2020.

Lil Tjay was already bubbling a bit when he released “Pop Out” with Polo G but his rise since then has been insane. The New York native is at the height of his career so far and it looks as though he’s got a lot left in the tank to continue impressing his fans for years to come.

Right now, he’s got a viral record on his hands as Pop Smoke‘s “Mood Swings,” which features him, is all over the place. Needless to say, Tjay is somebody to keep your eyes on moving forward.


Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Adding further proof to that is the fact that he was selected to the XXL Freshman List, joining a class that includes the likes of Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Rod Wave, Lil Keed, Mulatto and, of course, his frequent collaborator Polo G. 

Many of them have already submitted their entries into the freestyle section of the Freshman Class this year and now, Lil Tjay has come through with his own. 

In his bars, Tjay speaks about how he earned his stripes and how everyone around him is trained to go when the time is ready, mixing in some flex-heavy lines as well.

Listen to Lil Tjay’s freestyle session above and let us know if you’re rocking with it. Who has the best one so far?

Via HNHH

