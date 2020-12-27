Rap Basement

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172
0
Zaytoven Isn't Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146
0
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
940
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
807
0
Lil Tjay Surrounded By Police While Shooting Music Video

Posted By on December 27, 2020

Lil Tjay made sure to Livestream the impromptu police search.

Lil Tjay is one of the most popular up and coming rappers right now and with popularity also comes notoriety. Whenever hip-hop artists are out and about, it always feels like the cops are hanging around the corner, looking for any reason to interfere with the fun. It’s a sad reality that has become all too common in the genre although with Instagram live, many have had the presence of mind to film their interactions, just in case things go a bit south.

Last night, Lil Tjay ran into that very problem as he was shooting a music video in New York. In the clip below, courtesy of TMZ, Lil Tjay can be seen chilling in his car when the NYPD comes out of nowhere, asking to search the place. Tjay seems confused throughout the interaction all while the NYPD forces their way inside the vehicle.

Tjay was not arrested following the interaction and as it stands, the NYPD has yet to comment on why Tjay got stopped in the first place. As TMZ reported, the NYPD is currently drafting up a statement on the matter, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to let you know exactly what went down.

Lil Tjay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
[Via]
Via HNHH

