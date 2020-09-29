Rap Basement

Lil Tjay’s “True 2 Myself” Goes Platinum

Posted By on September 29, 2020

Lil Tjay takes a moment to celebrate his first and only album “True 2 Myself” going platinum.

At only 19 years of age, Lil Tjay has been cited as one of the game’s most promising young artists, which has only gone on to stoke his confidence. Apart from solidifying himself a spot on the most recent XXL Freshman Class, he also found himself unexpectedly vying for the coveted New York throne, a challenge that left him at odds with a few prominent local rappers. Suffice it to say, it’s been a wild ride for Tjay, who only recently delivered his debut studio album True 2 Myself last October.

Lil Tjay

Brad Barket/Getty Images  

Nearing the project’s one year anniversary, it appears that True 2 Myself has only grown in popularity. Since its opening week selling 45,000 album-equivalent units in a number-five Billboard debut, the project has since gone on to sell over one million, thus earning the young rapper a shiny new platinum plaque.

Tjay took to Instagram to reflect on the milestone, showcasing some humility in the process. “It’s crazy this Sh** feels unreal, my first n only album “TRUE 2 MYSELF” certified platinum,” he writes. “BIG THANKS 2 YALL I PROMISE TO MAKE THE NEXT ONE BIGGER N BETTER !” Though it’s not clear as to when that “next one” will land, it’s still impressive to see Tjay make such a solid first impression off the strength of one album. Congratulations to the Bronx rapper, and may there be many more milestones to come. 

Via HNHH

