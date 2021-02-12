Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12944
1
Wiz Khalifa
2144
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Admits “Eternal Atake” Wasn’t Great

Posted By on February 12, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert describes his latest album as “tolerable” and explains why it took him two years to release it.

Ever since Lil Uzi Vert released his latest studio album Eternal Atake, fans have been debating on whether or not the project is actually any good. It ended up making many year-end lists, so clearly, the Philadelphia rapper impressed critics with the body of work. And his fanbase is quick to combat anyone who dares call the album “mid”. But still, it doesn’t seem to have impressed the masses in the same way that a regular Uzi project would.

Of course, the self-aware artist knows what people are saying about his music, and he’s willing to step up his game to deliver a true classic the next time around. Speaking with Fat Joe on Instagram Live on Thursday night, the “Myron” artist explored multiple themes surrounding his career, including his brand new $24 million diamond on his forehead, but he also spoke about why he personally doesn’t think Eternal Atake is a great album, being 100% transparent with his fans.

“I say the music wasn’t that great for me, it would have been an amazing project for anyone else, but the music wasn’t that great,” admits Uzi. “It’s great ride music and it could live, you know how sh*t goes, maybe in a little bit of time there’ll be a hit off there. Usually, my sh*t is automatic and I had one or two great songs on there out of a whole f*cking deluxe and a whole album and after I sat back– you know how you’re in the studio, Joe, and you listen to music so loud that your ears are bleeding? I actually, this time, I’m taking my time.”

He goes on to explain why it took him two years to release EA, and how that felt like a long time for the fans to wait. He says that he released the album because he didn’t wanna stretch the wait to three full years, revealing that leaked songs set him back.


SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

“I have no problem putting out a leaked song but sometimes that sh*t is personal, Joe,” said Uzi. “Sometimes it’s like, the time and everything, and ‘come on, Uzi, we need to drop’ and I didn’t want it to go on to three years. So I dropped this album and the music is tolerable. It’s not, ‘oh my god, this is sh*t’. The music is definitely there, it’s good production. But, honestly, from Lil Uzi Vert we expect a f*cking star, moon, spaceships and the high above. We expect everything from him because I’m already giving off this persona. I have a f*cking pink diamond in the middle of my head, Joe. Everything is supposed to be going f*cking diamond.”

This is the realest we’ve heard Uzi in a while. What do you think about his comments on Eternal Atake?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66 525 5
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
66
0
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
119
0
Jay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New Photos
106
0
Cardi B Teases Imminent Album Release: “I Just Gotta Focus On A Couple Of More Songs”
185
0
Zaytoven Explains How Dr. Dre & Master P Inspired His Production, Dives Into DJ Quik & MC Eiht’s Beef
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind How Many
53
0
Syd Missing Out
40
0
Lucki Feat. Lil Yachty Greed
106
0
Clever Feat. Chris Brown Rolls Royce Umbrella
119
0
DJ Pharris Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper & Rockie Fresh Everything New
146
0
Kevin Gates Plug Daughter 2
79
0
Lil Durk On Your Mind
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Ariana Grande Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat “34+35” Video
79
0
Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
119
0
Asshole
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
Jay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New Photos