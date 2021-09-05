Rap Basement

Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Admits Fans Ripped Out His Pink Forehead Diamond As He Crowd-Surfed

Posted By on September 5, 2021

That had to hurt.

Spending lavishly is something that has been married to hip-hop culture for decades. Lil Uzi Vert placed a large, multi-million dollar pink diamond in his forehead not too long ago, and the internet reacted as expected. He drew a lot of criticism for spending $24 million on a diamond for his head, while others thought it was some next-level baller lifestyle move. After rocking the diamond every chance he got, Uzi started to pop up without the massive piece of jewelry in his skull. 

While speaking with TMZ recently, Uzi admitted that the diamond was torn from his head at Rolling Loud. “I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi stated. Luckily, he didn’t lose the $24 million piece. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

However, fans noticed that Lil Uzi Vert has been refraining from wearing the piece since June, before his Rolling Loud appearance. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” Uzi said at the time of purchase. “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.” Do you think something else happened to make Uzi take off the piece?

 

[via]
Via HNHH

